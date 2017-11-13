Noida CEO orders filing of FIR over forged letter

Alok Tandon, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, has ordered filing of an FIR against three persons who allegedly used a fake letter to get a land-related work done.

“We issued orders for filing the FIR because the state government had decided to act against those who fabricated this letter. We will not tolerate anyone involved in illegal activities,” Tandon said.

These three persons, all residents of Noida’s Shahadra village, used a fake letter that was made to look like it was issued from the office of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, who is secretary to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Since the letter did not reach the Noida authority office in Sector 6 through the official channel, the staff doubted the authenticity of the same and flagged it to the CEO.

In October, the CEO wrote back to the CM’s secretary seeking an inquiry into it. After an inquiry, the UP secretary replied that the letter is a fake one.

Read I For faster delivery of flats, Noida authority relaxes payment rules for builders

With the help of the fake letter, three farmers tried to get back their land from the Noida authority that had acquired the same for development. Three farmers had already got the compensation in lieu of acquisition. They were trying to fool the authority by laying claim to the land which belongs to the government (the Noida authority).

“We have ordered filing of an FIR against the three persons who were tried to derive benefits from this fake letter. We will ask the police to file the FIR immediately and take action so that justice is done in the matter,” RK Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

“We became suspicious of the authenticity of this letter because the language did not meet official parameters. As per procedure, the letter should have reached us through government channels,” a Noida authority official said.