Noida CEO seeks report on land-use violation in industrial plots

The Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO), Deepak Agarwal, on Sunday said that he has directed all project engineers to conduct videography of all buildings on industrial plots to check if the building by-laws are being followed. If a building owner is violating land-use norms, a penalty or cancellation of the plot will be done, the CEO said.

The authority has intensified its drive against those violating land-use norms in industrial areas by setting up commercial properties, after chief minister Yogi Adityanath made it clear that the government wanted to boost investment and set up industries to create jobs.

“On Saturday, I briefed all project engineers and directed them to check land-use violations in their respective areas. I have asked them to record a video of violations. For example, if activities other than those permitted are taking place, the engineers should record the violation on video and make a report in this regard. Instances of parking vehicles on roads and misusing space meant for parking will also be checked,” Agarwal said.

Read more: CM Yogi directs Noida officials to bring in investment, industrial development

Violation of land use norms is rampant across industrial areas of Noida. Many industrial plot owners have constructed buildings (instead of setting up industrial units) and rented out the premises to offices, which is considered as commercial activity.

Industrial plots in sectors 1, 2 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 58, 59, 63, 64 and 65 are being checked for violations.

“Why should an industrial plot be used for running an office or other activity? We have clearly directed officials to ensure that action is taken against such offenders,” Suresh Rana, minister of state (independent charge), sugarcane, sugar mills and industrial development, said.

The CEO will seek a report from project engineers regularly on this issue.

“I have briefed them and have given them time to act. I will seek action-taken reports regularly. We will cancel plot allotment if the violations are not stopped. Action will be taken as per the laid down procedures,” Agarwal said.