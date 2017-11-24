Noida CEO writes to state asking for guidelines to being accountability, transparency in public work

In an effort to ensure transparency and accountability in public work, Alok Tandon, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority, has requested the state government to introduce model guidelines to deal with its everyday administrative work a major chunk of which is property-related.

The CEO has written a letter to the UP industrial development commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey requesting a copy of model guidelines, which are already effective in housing development corporations across the state.

The letter states that the state government had, on November 10, 1999, issued similar guidelines for housing development corporations and industrial development authorities as well.

These guidelines were to be followed while dealing with administrative work in industrial development corporations such as Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and housing corporations, officials said. But the Noida authority did not adopt these guidelines because its focus was on acquiring land for industrial development.

“However, now, the Noida authority mostly deals with property-related issues and other administrative jobs relating to the general public. Therefore, we have requested the state government to help us with implementing the 1999 order so that a fix set of guidelines (formulated by state) are laid down for all departments to do public work smoothly without any deviation from the existing norms,” Tandon said.

The CEO has requested the state government to issue a copy of the guidelines and an order for all Noida authority officials to implement the same.

The objective behind this letter is that the model guidelines, which are already in place, should be adhered to.

Without implementing these guidelines, officials in all departments such as group housing, commercial, land and health often harass general public while issuing transfer of memorandum, mortgage permission, approval of building map and issuing occupancy certificate.

“There is scope to create trouble for public because there are no specific guidelines available in the Noida authority with regard to dealing with such activities. Yes, there have been orders from different CEOs in the past and the board has approved rules. But there is ambiguity about which rule should be followed for a particular work. But once the housing development corporation guidelines become effective in Noida, the confusion pertaining to such activities will be over,” another Noida authority official said.