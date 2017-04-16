Noida chief directs staff to issue completion certificates only after on-site inspection

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, Amit Mohan Prasad, has directed his staff not to issue completion certificate for a building without conducting a comprehensive on-site inspection.

The objective of the move is to stop corrupt practices and ensure that norms are followed for the issuance of a certificate. The CEO issued the directions after receiving complaints that officials issue completion certificates for buildings that have been constructed in violation of norms, for financial gains.

A plot owner, irrespective of the land use, has to construct a building in a stipulated time period, following which the authority issues a completion certificate after ensuring that construction norms have been complied with.

However, authority officials have observed that many plot owners do not construct buildings per rules and get the completion certificate issued, by illegal means and corrupt practices.

“I have made it clear to the staff that a team should conduct an inspection of the site and subsequently, issue the completion certificate. The staff meant for the job should not issue a completion certificate without inspecting the site,” Amit Mohan Prasad, CEO of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, said.

Following orders from the CEO, the departmental heads have communicated the same to their lower rung officials.

Officials said that there are many instances in Noida and Greater Noida, where the staff has issued a completion certificate to a plot owner who has not constructed the building as per the norm.

The authority can impose penalties and also cancel the plot allotment if the plot owner has not constructed the building in a specified time. Completing the building in a given time period is mandatory because the authority wants to ensure that the purpose for which the plot has been allotted is served.

For instance, if an industrial plot owner does not finish construction to set up an industry in a certain time frame, it fails to ensure industrial growth and job creation, which are the objective of allotting the land.

“Many plot owners keep delaying construction so that they can sell the plot once the demand and the rate increase. They bribe the staff and get a completion issued without construction at the site. It gives them additional time to wait for plot rates to go up,” Kuldip Singh of Sector 135 said.