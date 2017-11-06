Noida cops bust gang that robbed commuters by offering lift

The Noida police arrested three persons, including a woman, who allegedly robbed commuters by offering them a lift.

The police confiscated a car used for robbery, seven mobile phones, a watch, cash and a knife from the accused.

Abhinandan, the circle officer of Noida -1, said, “Several incidents of commuters being offered a lift and then being robbed have been reported in the recent past. We formed a team to check such instances and instil confidence among commuters.”

“On Sunday afternoon, based on a tip-off, we stationed our men at the Rajnigandha intersection and conducted checking of the vehicles. Seeing police at the intersection, the trio changed their direction and moved towards the car market in Sector 16. The police chased them and intercepted the vehicle,” an officer said.

“There were four men travelling in the vehicle. While two who were sitting in the back seat got off and managed to give police the slip in the busy market, the driver and another person were nabbed,” Abhinandan said.

The police said that the duo, during questioning, revealed that the vehicle they used was rented from a woman, who charged such robbers Rs1,000-Rs2,000 per day. Based on the information, the woman was arrested from her residence in Phase-3 of Noida, the police said.

Those arrested admitted that they posed as cab drivers and passengers and robbed commuters of their valuables at knifepoint, following which they were dumped at secluded areas, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Naresh Chouhan, Avnish Pal and Aarti, all residents of Basai village in Sector 70. The police said the two men who got away have been identified as Deepak and Rohit.

“All are residents of Basai village and hatched conspiracies to rob commuters,” an officer said.

Another gang that robbed commuters using the same modus operandi was busted last month in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida.