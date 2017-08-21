Noida cops carry injured man for 3 km, lauded

It was 11pm on Sunday when a 40-year-old man was shrieking with pain after falling from a moving train in Bisrakh. The man said he lost hope of being rescued but two police personnel at the spot came to his rescue.

The man, Vinod, 40, was on his way to his hometown, Falada, in Bulandshahr. He was sitting near the door when he lost the grip on the iron bar and fell off the moving train.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station said, “We received a PCR call about someone falling in our area from a passenger. The control room personnel managed to identify the location as the caller was not able to describe the location.”

A van with two police constables and driver was sent to track the man. The constables parked the van near the railway lines and started combing the area. Holding torch in their hands, Yugdeep Singh, 26, and Ram Nivas, 30, travelled for three kilometres, after which they found Vinod, who was crying for help.

He had suffered injuries to his legs and hands and could not walk. Singh carried him on his shoulder for three kilometres with Nivas’ help.

The constables dressed his hands with a handkerchief to prevent blood loss and rushed him to nearby Leelawati Hospital. The incident went viral on social media and the public heaped praise on the personnel.

Senior superintendent of police, Love Kumar said that the constables will be felicitated for their services. He said,”The duo walked and ensured the patient is given timely treatment at the hospital. Both of them will be felicitated for their service.”

Love Kumar said that along with the two constables, he will felicitate a traffic police constable also for helping an airline pilot who got stuck midway after his car ran out of petrol.