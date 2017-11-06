Noida cops crack down on offences, collect Rs3.7 lakh in fines over three days

During the road safety month, traffic police have started tightening the noose around those violating traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida. As many as 3, 761 people were penalised from November 2-5 and a fine of Rs3.67 lakh was collected.

Officials said that of the total number of people to be fined, 1,060 were found riding two-wheelers without helmets. The drive is being conducted across Gautam Budh Nagar and will continue till November 30.

A team of six traffic personnel led by traffic inspector Layak Singh goes around the city and fines people for the violations.

Singh said, “We have a target of imposing fine on at least 1,000 violators a day so that awareness is created among the masses. Even without the drive, around 200 people are penalised every day. Our focus is not just to impose a fine but to also educate the offenders about their mistakes. The step has been taken to ensure that people restrain themselves from breaking the rules.”

The police said after those riding two-wheelers without helmets, the highest offence was people driving without the seat belt.

“From November 2 to November 5, around 400 people were found driving without seat belts. At some intersections, we have school children also stationed for educating the offenders,” Singh said.

The month-long programme is aimed at sensitising people about traffic rules and road safety norms. At some locations in Greater Noida, even the police personnel are checking violations. The officers have also been directed to crack down on people driving cars with tinted glasses in the district.

According to Noida traffic police data, around 400 people die in road accidents every year in Gautam Budh Nagar district, while 700 are injured.