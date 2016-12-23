Noida cracks the whip, makes officials wield brooms

Led by the Chief Executive Officer, all top officials of the Noida authority were out on streets since 7am on Friday morning to clean the city. Due to a 10-day strike of sanitation employees in Noida, most of the roads had garbage strewn around lying unattended across the city.

The chief executive officer (CEO), additional CEO, deputy CEO, chief maintenance engineer (CME) and all project engineers of the authority visited earmarked areas across the city in order to improve civic conditions in Noida.

On Thursday evening, the CEO Noida Authority, Deepak Agarwal, had ordered public health officials and project engineers to reach the spot in their respective areas at 7am with a mandate to clean the streets and dispose the garbage.

The authority has a workforce of around 3200 staff, including engineers and sanitation workers in Noida.

After taking charge as Noida Authority CEO, Deepak Agarwal had directed all employees to remain present on duty and contribute towards cleaning waste on a war footing.

“Our prime focus is to clean waste to improve the civic condition. We have a big team of 3200 employees for this purpose and they all will be working from morning to evening,” said the CEO.

In areas around villages such as Mamura, Nithari, Gijhor, and sectors such as Sector 15, 66, 34, 61, 59, 62 and others, garbage heaps are lying unattended for over 10 days, ever since contractual employees went on strike. The contractual employees wanted online transfer of salaries into their saving accounts from the Noida authority.

While the strike was called off after 10 days on December 16, a senior public health official estimates that 30% of garbage is still lying unattended . “We are trying our best to clean all garbage. We have hired additional vehicles such as JCBs and dumpers for this purpose,” said senior project engineer public health RS Yadav, Noida authority.

The officials also took note of encroachments on the roads, haphazard parking of vehicles and condition of the roads in the city.

The CEO has also asked circle head engineers to identify the roads which are in a bad shape with potholes. “They have to fix the potholes on priority basis. I will inspect all roads with engineers,” said Agarwal.

