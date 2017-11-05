Noida: Dalit woman alleges caste discrimination by husband, in-laws

A 25-year-old dalit woman has filed a case against her husband and in-laws alleging caste discrimination, dowry harassment and domestic violence.

A case under sections 498A, 323 and 406 of the IPC, sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Act, 1961, and section 3(1)(10) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against her husband and his parents.

The victim’s father said, “My daughter was married to the man in June 2013. They got acquainted when they were working in an export company and wanted to get married. With the consent of parents on both sides, their wedding was solemnized. But since Day One, her mother-in-law was discriminating against her on caste lines. She did not allow her to even enter the kitchen.”

“We belong to Scheduled Caste and they were also informed before the wedding. Since he was their only son, his parents gave in to his demand and allowed him to marry my daughter,” the woman’s father, a retired Central government employee, said.

The father said that at the time of their wedding, they gave the daughter a number of household items, gold, jewellery, a Swift Dzire car and cash as gifts. “Soon after the wedding, her husband and in-laws started demanding more from us and started mentally and physically harassing our daughter,” he said.

He said that since his daughter belongs to SC, the groom’s parents got the newly-wed couple shifted to a rented accommodation in Vishwakarma Colony of Delhi.

In her complaint to police, the victim said, “My husband left his job and the family was dependent on my earnings. He had mortgaged my jewellery and started pressurising me to register the car in his name. He even stole my ATM card and withdrew Rs55,000 from my account.”

Due to continued harassment, in June 2015, the victim left her husband and has been living with her parents in Sector 51 in Noida. The man has not agreed to divorce her either, the police said.

The woman’s father said that in June 2015, she was unwell but her husband and in-laws did not take care of her, following which she moved back in with them.

Anju Teotia, the station house officer of women’s police station, said, “Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the Delhi-based man and his parents under sections of the IPC, Dowry Act and SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. The investigation is going on in the matter.”