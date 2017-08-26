Noida: Dead one hour after being beaten, 45-yr-old’s cause of death yet to be ascertained

The cause of death of a 45-year-old patient who died after allegedly being beaten up by a ward boy at MMG district government hospital on August 22, could not be ascertained from the post-mortem examination. The patient had died nearly an hour after he was beaten.

On August 22, a destitute patient, Surendra, was found at the main gate of the hospital and was admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. After initial medical aid, he was shifted to the men’s ward where ward boy Rakesh allegedly slapped him while changing his clothes. The incident was captured by a journalist on his mobile phone and the video went viral.

Following the man’s death, the chief medical officer (CMO) had also constituted a panel of three doctors, including an additional chief medical officer. The panel submitted a report to the CMO and said that the patient was suspected to be suffering from tuberculosis or any liver ailment, apart from septicaemia.

“The post-mortem report did not provide a conclusive reason for the death of the patient and the viscera has been preserved for further testing. During the post-mortem, the doctors also found caseous material in his lungs, which is caused due to diseases such as tuberculosis. However, the report did not indicate any external injuries,” CMO Dr NK Gupta said.

The panel had taken the statements of two doctors and two staff nurses while conducting an inquiry following the death of Surendra, 45, who last told doctors that he was a resident of Sector 5 in Noida.

“We have already lodged an FIR against the ward boy, Rakesh, after seeing the video. The accused is an outsourced employee and we have already written to the outsourcing agency. He has not returned to duty since the incident,” the CMO said.

Following the incident, the hospital authorities filed a police complaint against Rakesh. The police lodged a non-cognizable report under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC at Kotwali police station.