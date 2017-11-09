Noida: Deliver flats or go to jail, govt tells builders

The Uttar Pradesh government-appointed committee of three ministers to tackle realty issues in Noida and Greater Noida has warned builders that they ‘will either deliver flats by December-end or go to jail,’ officials said.

The ministers made the statement during a meeting with the chief executive officers of Noida and Greater Noida authorities in Lucknow on Wednesday, called to discuss the delivery schedule of flats.

On August 22, UP government had constituted a three-member committee to look into homebuyers’ issues. The committee comprises industries minister Satish Mahana, urban development minister Suresh Khanna and minister of state for industry and sugar mills Suresh Rana. The committee has held many meetings with the builders to expedite delivery.

On September 12, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to deliver 50,000 flats in three months. However, builders are yet to expedite delivery and offer relief to homebuyers.

“The government wants builders to expedite delivery of flats to provide relief to homebuyers. If the builders do not deliver or solve buyers’ issues as per their promised schedule, we will initiate legal action against them. The committee made it clear that whoever fails to deliver is bound to face stringent action,” said Alok Tandon, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Of 50,000 flats,12,500 flats are to be delivered in Noida, 27,500 in Greater Noida and 10,000 in areas under the Yamuna Expressway authority.

Now, the committee has instructed the builders to deliver flats by December-end to evade action. The authorities are trying to help builders in delivering flats to benefit buyers.

“There are 31 projects for which occupancy certificates (OC) are about to be issued. It will help around 20,000 buyers in getting delivery, provided the builders complete all formalities related to OC application. We will meet them on November 15 to resolve minor issues and expedite delivery,” said Debasish Panda, CEO of the Greater Noida authority.

“The builders will be able to deliver flats faster if the UP government further relaxes the process of issuance of OCs. For example, the authorities should start issuing OC to a ready building without asking for land dues at this stage. And once the OC is issued, the authority can recover land dues per flat at the time of registration. If the government supports the builders, delivery will happen quickly,” said Getambar Anand, CMD, ATS Builders, and president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India.