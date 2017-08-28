Noida: Direct admission process to AKTU colleges will continue till August 31

To enable direct admission in private affiliated colleges of Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University, students have been given a breather till August 31 to register themselves on the university’s website.

The affiliated colleges of AKTU have been given clear directive to enrol students via direct admission process only after they register themselves online providing their educational and residential details along with their Aadhaar card numbers. The move is being seen as a step to avoid fake admissions, as the university, in May 2017, had released a list of 450 colleges found to have submitted irregular documents of students during their admission process in academic session 2016-17. A total of 50 colleges in Ghaziabad and 35 in Gautam Budh Nagar were also issued notices over the issue in May.

In the wake of colleges being found with irregular documents of new students and reducing the number of candidates applying for the counselling process, the university administration had decided to avail direct admission for the vacant seats. For the academic session 20171-’18, the university administration had decided to monitor the direct admission process of private unaided affiliated colleges.

“It is hereby requested to all directors of affiliated institutes to inform all students applying for vacant seats in their respective institutes to first register themselves on the university’s portal. The last date to register themselves on the portal has been extended till midnight of August 31,” AK Shukla, deputy registrar, AKTU, said.

The earlier date of direct admission and the submission of the list of allotted students was July 29. However, only 14% institutes had sent the details of students to the university by that time.

Even in this academic session, the private affiliated colleges had fared poorly in the counselling process as over 300 colleges across UP couldn’t find a single student to enrol in the counselling process. A total of 1.42 lakh students had appeared for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and 19,636 students took admission through the online process.

“Till now, the university has facilitated the direct admission process of over 50,000 students post the counselling process. The admission to vacant seats will continue till August 31,” said Professor Kuldeep Sahay, registrar, AKTU.