Noida: District admin inks MoU for upgrading 35 govt schools in GB Nagar

District Magistrate BN Singh on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HCL Foundation to improve the quality of education in 35 government schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district. The district administration has been trying to involve corporate houses in improving basic school education under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The HCL Foundation is a not-for-profit arm of HCL Technologies Ltd and is committed to undertake CSR initiatives.

The signing of the MoU has sealed a long-term commitment between the HCL and Gautam Budh Nagar administration to provide quality education to students of government schools.

“We need more such projects in order to focus on strengthening the quality of education in our schools. I am confident that such programmes will help in improving the basic education in government schools. Through this project, the government and the corporate sector will be able to work together to upgrade the standard of education in the district,” said Pankaj Singh, MLA, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The HCL Foundation will be working to improve 35 primary and upper primary government schools in Noida where there is a requirement to upgrade the basic facilities. These schools were identified jointly with the district basic shiksha adhikari and the district administration.

“We believe that a holistic education is every child’s right. We think this programme will strengthen our commitment towards providing the right platform for education that every child deserves. This unique partnership shall help in improving the quality of education for those who are in the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder.” the district magistrate said.

The DM has been meeting various corporate houses seeking their help in making education a better experience for students. Apart from HCL, many other organisations have also come forward to adopt schools.

The district administration through this MoU aims to have higher enrolment, attendance and learning outcomes in government schools.

A participatory model of school development, which includes activation of school management committees (SMCs) and building capacity of the school, principals, teachers and students, will be used to achieve the targets.

“HCL Technologies, through its CSR arm HCL Foundation, is committed to give back to society. With various projects running across the country, and now with the launch of the ‘My School’ project in Noida, we look to engage with various stakeholders to bring about development changes in a holistic manner,” said Ajay Davessar, vice-president, corporate communications, HCL Technologies Ltd.

He said the HCL Foundation will be upgrading infrastructure through the construction of toilets, installation of smart classes and setting up of libraries and science labs in 100 schools across India.

Several sports and cultural events will also be organised to encourage the growth and development of students, Davessar said.