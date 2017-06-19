Noida: DM seeks names of top GB Nagar land-grabbers

Noida District magistrate BN Singh has written to the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna expressway authorities, apart from the revenue department and police stations, asking them for the top 10 names in the district’s land mafia.

Singh, who heads the state’s anti-land mafia task force in Gautam Budh Nagar, has also told the departments concerned to identify the total area encroached upon in their jurisdictions.

On Saturday, a meeting took place between all the officials of the task force to discuss strategies to deal with encroachments. “We have asked all the authorities concerned to prepare a report of the total land encroached upon and to give top names in the land mafia circle. Once we identify these two, the information will be submitted to higher authorities for further action,” said Singh.

All police stations have also been asked to identify people known for encroaching on government and private land. They also have to give information about ongoing encroachment cases in their jurisdiction.

Police are now looking at people with multiple property-related cases against them. “We are looking for people who are regular offenders in property-related matters and those who work as mediators in buying or selling illegal properties. Inputs from local sources will also be used to identify the land mafia. We will submit a report on this to the DM in two days,” said Love Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Government authorities have been asked to tackle both temporary and permanent encroachments on government and private land. Illegal shops, food stalls and parking areas fall under temporary encroachment while construction of illegal infrastructure and selling or buying of land illegally counts as permanent encroachment.

Authorities are also expecting the names of a few builders to crop up in the investigations. “We are waiting for the reports to be submitted by the police, revenue department and the three authorities. If the name of any builder crops up during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken according to the law,” said the district magistrate.