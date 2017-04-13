Noida DM writes to principal secretary demanding regulatory commission for private schools

In the wake of continued protests by parents against private schools over tuition fee hike, district magistrate NP Singh has written a letter to the principal secretary of state primary education, demanding setting up of a regulatory commission for private CBSE-affiliated schools in the state.

For the past two weeks, parents groups have been protesting against different private schools across Delhi-NCR over the fee hike issue. Parents say schools have been increasing fees in an unjustified manner without taking them in confidence and putting pressure on them to comply with the hike.

Parents had approached UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding his intervention into the tussle, after which he asking his officials to see if a regulatory body could be formed for private schools.

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar also formed a probe committee to investigate the parents’ allegations.

Taking cognizance of the campaign, DM NP Singh wrote a letter to the principal secretary of state primary education, demanding setting up of an ‘education regulatory commission’ to introduce transparency in the dealings of CBSE-affiliated private schools.

“For the past many days, parents have launched an agitation against private schools, demanding rollback of hiked fees. We request the chief secretary to form an education regulatory commission to decide the fee hike of private schools and introduce transparency in their dealings,” said Singh.

According to Singh, the parents say private schools in the district are not following CBSE norms while increasing their school fees.

“Parents say that most of the schools hike their fees without taking them in confidence. Charges such as building charge, annual charge and scholarship charge are also being levied on them. The money levied is not in accordance with services provided by schools. Parents are unhappy that they are kept in dark about the development fees charged from them,” said Singh.

The DM suggested giving legal status to the commission so that it has regulatory powers. “Providing statutory power (legal status) to the commission would ensure that it has control over the unregulated private school industry,” said Singh.

Parents welcomed the move, saying the administration should take such efficient and quick steps to ensure parents do not succumb to pressure from private schools.

“It is a welcome step by the DM and as pressure mounts up on the state and central government, we are hopeful that soon we may see a rollback of hiked fees and introduction of a regulatory body,” said Atul Singh, a parent.