Noida double murder: Jolly was friends with Khurana for 18 years

Fifty-year-old Rajesh Jolly, who shot his business partner, Ajay Khurana’s wife and son in Sector 39 on Tuesday night, was known to the family for 18 years.

Khurana, 60, and Jolly lived for 14 years in the same locality of Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in Delhi. As the duo was into property business and money lending, Jolly would often come to meet Khurana at his office — AS Properties in Pocket-4 of Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Jolly also had business dealings with Ajay’s sons Amit, 38, and Ankush, 33, who were also into real estate. Ankush, who was shot by Jolly, was his close associate.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got to know that the Khurana family was attacked by Jolly. I knew Ankush and he came to my office several times for property related work with Jolly. The duo had a good bonding and would work together on sale and purchase of properties in Delhi-NCR,” said Alok Vatsa, managing director of Millennium Group of Companies, standing outside Khurana’s E-59 house in Sector 49, Noida.

Vatsa said after he got to know about the incident, he called up Amit to enquire about the incident. “Amit told me that his father had a serious dispute with Jolly over the money earned from the sale of a plot of land. The fact will come out only when police get in touch with Jolly,” said Vatsa.

Relatives, who gathered outside the mortuary in Sector 94, said Ajay trusted him blindly, they added.

“Jolly had no office, he would sit with Ajay uncle in Mayur Vihar. He was mostly interested in money lending and would push money into businesses through uncle. For 18 years, he held many responsibilities of my uncle’s family,” said Munish Khurana, Ajay’s nephew.

The Khurana family shifted to Noida four years ago from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 after Ankush’s marriage. Jolly would visit Noida to see them and this is the reason domestic help Rajinder opened the main gate without suspecting anything.

People, who have been working with Ajay, said that for the last three days, they saw Jolly wearing cargo pants with multiple pockets and a black and white T-shirt. They suspect that Jolly was planning to kill Khurana, but could not.

“He entered the house on Tuesday night in the same clothes. He must have been wearing the clothes to carry weapons. Police recovered live cartridges from his pocket. In the last three days he came to our office at 8pm, when Ajay used to be alone. Even on Tuesday, he came to the office at 8pm,” said Tejpal Singh Rajput, who works with Ajay Khurana.