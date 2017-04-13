Noida murders: Rajesh Jolly battles for life after killing partner’s wife, son

Rajesh Jolly, who killed his business partner Ajay Khurana’s wife and son on the night of April 11, is battling for life at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27. Doctors attending on him said that he continues to be on ventilator due to his breathlessness.

Doctors also suspect Jolly, 50, to be an asthmatic patient. However, the medical team is waiting for him to regain consciousness as no one from his family has visited the hospital so far.

“Since Jolly’s admission in hospital, nobody from his family came here. The doctors have many queries related to his health which can be addressed only by them. His condition continues to be critical and we are trying our best to save his life,” said VB Joshi, spokesperson for Kailash Hospital, on Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said that Jolly’s health condition had improved last night, but it deteriorated again in the wee hours of Thursday. The 50-year-old is on ventilator, he added.

Jolly had suffered ‘traumatic brain injuries’ as a result of suspected self-inflicted injuries to his head.

Meanwhile, the condition of Rajinder, a domestic help of Ajay Khurana, is also critical as he has been put again on ventilator. “He was taken for surgery (laparotomy) on Wednesday afternoon, which continued for three hours. However, his health condition also deteriorated and is on ventilator,” said Joshi.

Murder on the mind Armed with two countrymade pistols, 40 cartridges, a surgical knife and a rope, 50-year-old Rajesh Jolly enters the two-storey house at E-59 of Sector 39 on Tuesday at 10.20pm, with a clear intention to kill The attack survivors Doctors declare Anju and Ankush brought dead

Ajay, Jolly, Rajinder, Amit are admitted in ICU at Kailash Hospital, Sector 27

On Wednesday, both Ajay and Amit are discharged

On Thursday, Rajinder is put on ventilator again after his condition deteriorates

Jolly is still on ventilator ILLUSTRATION: SUDHIR SHETTY



Jolly is a property dealer, who hails from Agra and got settled in Delhi 20 years ago. Khurana’s relatives said that he was going through land dispute cases in Agra after which he shifted his base to Delhi.

Amarnath Yadav, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, who is investigating the matter said, “The statements of Khuranas have not been recorded formally. However, Ajay Khurana told us that he had good relationship with Jolly. The motive behind the murder will come to light after Jolly regains consciousness.”