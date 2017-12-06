Noida double murder: Kin of duo suspect role of outsiders, say boy has been kidnapped

The relatives and friends of the mother and daughter who were found dead in an apartment in Greater Noida suspect the crime was committed by an outsider.

The bodies of the woman, 42, and her 11-year-old daughter were found on a bed inside the apartment around 12am on Wednesday. The faces were disfigured and the duo was hit on the head with a cricket bat, the police said.

Relatives said the crime has been committed by professionals and alleged that the woman’s 16-year-old son has also been kidnapped.

They said the family of six was a happy one and there were no problems.

“The murders were well executed as the accused has not left any clue. It seems that the mother and daughter were sleeping when they were murdered. There was no sign of use of force. There was no bloodstain on the wall either,” a relative of the the family said.

While police said the 16-year-old boy, the woman’s son, is the prime suspect in the case, the relative said the boy could not have killed his family.

“The boy shared a strong bond with his mother and sister. The case is shrouded in mystery and those investigating the matter should focus on saving the boy’s life, who we believe is also under threat,” he said.

The family owned an apartment on the 14th floor of a high-rise society.

Since the family shifted to the flat in April this year, the girl, who was a student of class 6 in a reputed private school, had become a favourite of the society, neighbours said.

Tears rolling down his cheeks, the grandfather of the girl said, “We will be at peace only after the police connect the dots with regard to this incident. I can never forget the last words of my granddaughter. Before I left for Dehradun, she asked me to get her something from there when I return.”

Her words were,“Dadu mere liye Dehradun se kuchh le kar aana (Grandfather, bring something for me from Dehradun).”

A neighbour of the victim family said, “The woman was very social and we would often invite me for parties. The family was living happily. There is someone who did not like seeing them happy.”

Residents said they were restless from Tuesday evening as no one had a clue about the woman’s whereabouts. The door of the residence was found locked from outside and her mobile phone continued to be switched off.

A resident of the housing complex said all residents were worried about the family and when one of their relatives came to the flat and made a call to the police in the night, everyone came out. “The house was not ransacked; cash has been stolen but jewellery was intact. It is definitely a well-planned murder committed by those who did not leave any clue,” he said.