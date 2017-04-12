Noida double murder: Neighbours thought noise was a family fight

The neighbours of Ajay Khurana, 60, whose wife and son were shot dead late Tuesday night at their residence in Sector 39, said they were unaware of the incident till two women from the house rushed to the street screaming about murder.

They admitted to having heard people shouting from inside E-59 around 10.30 pm, but ignored the commotion and dismissed it as a family dispute.

There were nine persons in the house, including 28-year-old domestic help Rajinder, when Jolly, Ajay’s business associate, attacked his family.

Neighbours said that they came to know of the incident when Khurana’s two daughters-in-law — Ashima and Kanika — rushed out of the house with their daughters. Neighbours said the women were shouting, “Mumma aur Ankush ko maar diya (Mother-in-law and Ankush have been killed).”

Ankush’s wife Kanika entered the house of her immediate neighbours with her year-and-a-half old daughter. She told the neighbours that there was indiscriminate firing inside her house. Amit’s wife, Ashima, was seen running on the main road with her four-year-old daughter Aamya.

Neighbours entered Khurana’s residence only after a police team reached the spot. The daughters-in-law of Khurana were distressed and were not able to tell how many people had entered their residence.

“No one could actually think that there had been a firing. Ankush’s wife entered our house and started saying something but she was incoherent. It was difficult for us to comprehend the situation as well,” a neighbour said.

Only after the police reached the area and transferred the victims to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 did the residents of the area get to know about what had actually transpired.

Another neighbour said,“My wife was walking on the terrace and heard people shouting, but thought it was a fracas within the family. The moment Khurana’s daughter-in-law shrieked and said someone has been killed inside their house, I called the police control room.”

The incident has left the residents scared. “It was a gory sight. The blood from the injured had spilt over the stretch outside the (Khurana’s) residence while they were being transported to the hospital,” a neighbour said.

Neighbours said that as per their interactions with Khurana, Jolly had been a friend for several years and said that such an act had shocked them.