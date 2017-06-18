Noida: Elderly woman succumbs to burns sustained in kitchen fire

The 80-year-old woman who was severely burned in a kitchen fire, allegedly caused by a leak in the piped gas line, died at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, late Saturday night.

Vimla Batra, a resident of Sector 49, had received 80% burn injuries and was admitted to Prayag Hospital in Noida and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in view of her critical condition. She was alone at home when the fire broke out around 2pm on Saturday.

Vimla lived with her daughter Jyoti Batra, a lecturer at Santosh Medical College, Ghaziabad, in a bungalow in C – Block, Sector 49.

Jyoti was out of town on Saturday while her daughter Arushi was at her coaching class and Vimlesh, the family driver, was outside the house when the incident took place.

Family members said that Jyoti’s husband V K Batra, who works with a private company, was on a foreign trip and Jyoti was in Lucknow to attend the a ceremony in connection with the demise of her maternal uncle, who died last week.

Anupam, a neighbour, said he had heard Vimla’s cries for help and rushed to the house. “I found the kitchen in flames. Vimla was badly burnt,” he said. Anupam, with the help of other neighbours, has rushed Vimla to the hospital.

Jyoti had taken a flight for Lucknow from IGI Airport at 12:00pm and when she reached her relatives’ house, she got a call about the accident and her mother’s critical condition.

She said, “We reached Safdarjung hospital late night. An hour after we arrived, at 11:30pm, my mother died. We really don’t know as how the fire started as my mother was alone at home.”

Girendrapal Singh, station house officer of Sector 49 police station, said,” The woman died at Safdarjung Hospital, but the family has not yet given a complaint to us and, hence, no case has been registered.”

As it was suspected that the fire was caused by a leak in the piped gas line, Indraprastha Gas Limited, the supplier, conducted a site inspection and issued a statement. “The circumstances leading to the fire was investigated by our team. No evidence of negligence was found. No evidence of leakage or damage in infrastructure was found. Appliance valve inside the kitchen was found in proper condition. Meter situated outside the house was in order. All the technical norms were found complied with. It seems that the regulator of the gas stove must have been kept on for a long period before it was lit,” it said.