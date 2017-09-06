Noida:Essay, short film contests part of drive to promote Swachh Bharat

To ensure all citizens and government officials take part in the nationwide ‘Swachh Bharat’ drive, the district administration is organizing painting and essay writing competitions and shooting short films on cleanliness.

Competitions were organized on Wednesday at Government schools with the help of the panchayat raj, health, water and education departments. The competitions will also be held on Thursday.

There are three types of competitions: A 250 word essay writing on ‘What will I do to maintain hygiene’, painting competition on ‘Clean India of My Dream’ for Primary school kids and a 2-3 minute short film competition on ‘My Contribution to keep India Clean’.

The short film competition is divided into two categories: one for participants below the age of 18 and another for those above the age of 18.

In the essay competition, officials from the gram panchayat, village heads, anganwadi workers and adult citizens, including, housewives can participate. The results will be uploaded on the government website on Friday. The selected short films will be uploaded on youtube.

The short film competition is open for any Indian citizen from any state. The idea behind organizing such events is to ensure all citizens and officials take part in the nationwide drive of clean India.

“To bring any change, we have to change the mindset. We have to make sure that people including our own officials value the importance of having cleanliness around us. ‘Swachh Bharat’ is a mission that can be achieved only when the mindset of people changes. Such competitions will encourage people to give a thought to the cause. The state is trying everything to involve maximum people in the drive,” said BN Singh, District Magistrate.

To choose the winners of these competitions, committee consisted of senior officials from the education department has been appointed to come out with fair results.