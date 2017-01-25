NMRC feeder buses to improve last-mile connectivity in Noida Extension and Sec 73

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon start a bus service to improve the last-mile connectivity in cluster areas like Noida Extension and Sector 73.

A survey has been also conducted by the experts to connect the areas that surround the existing six routes. Officials are expecting to start the service by the end of January as 12 new buses will be added to the existing fleet of 38 buses.

The idea behind changing the route plan has come because of the poor response to the city bus service. Officials believe the changes will increase the ridership.

“We have come up with these changes to benefit commuters. Over the last one month, experts noticed that there are areas around which the buses run but are still not well connected. We prioritised them and drafted the plan,” said a senior officer of NMRC.

The bus service was introduced by the NMRC on December 14 last year with 18 buses and the ridership per day was 400 passengers. However, it witnessed a slight rise when 20 more buses were added to the fleet and the ridership reached to 6,000 passengers a day.

The bus route from Sector-22 to Greater Noida sees the maximum number of passengers.

Officer on special duty (OSD), NMRC, Sandeep Raizada, said, “We would have completed the phase-1 of the process by introducing 50 buses, but there were concerns related to ridership. Now the process stands clear and we will come up with more buses to improve the last-mile connectivity”.

Residents living in the sectors near the Metro line have many options to commute, while far-off sectors which are being developed are devoid of a developed transport system. This initiative will mitigate their suffering, said Raizada.

After completion of the first phase, the NMRC will introduce non-AC buses. The exercise for the project is on the anvil.