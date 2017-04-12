Noida forms committee to probe fee hike allegations by private schools

The Noida district administration on Tuesday formed a committee to probe allegations of fee hike by some private schools in the city.

The move comes after a fortnight of sustained protests by some parents’ group against ‘arbitary’ fee hikes by private schools.

“We have received a number of complaints against private schools stating that they have hiked fees without prior notice and in an unjustified manner. Therefore, we have decided to set up a committee to probe the allegations,” said NP Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The committee constituted by Singh has three members — the city magistrate, district school inspector and district basic education officer. They have been instructed to submit a report to Singh after within seven days.

On Sunday, a group of parents had taken part in a silent march towards the district collectorate office to protest against what they termed was an ‘unjustified’ fee hike by various private schools in Noida. For the past 15 days, parents in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have been holding protests against various private schools for hike in fees.

Taking cognizance of the matter, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with the officials of state education department where prospects of introducing a regulatory body for private schools was discussed.

Noida city magistrate, Ramanujan Singh, had also come out with a notice on Monday asking schools not to take any action against students whose parents have declined to pay the increased fees.

The probe committee, officials said, will focus on four key allegations put forth by the parents — Are private schools illegally hiking fees in an unexpected manner, are the private schools forcing parents to buy books, stationery, bags and other commodities from particular shops or their own campus, are schools flouting norms put by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by forcing parents to buy books from different publications other than NCRT and are schools charging money from parents at the time of admission which has no context with a students’ education or development.

“The committee will look into all four allegations that the parents have put forth,” said Singh.

The committee will submit its report in a week with regards to the schools against which complaints have been received.

“Till now, we have received maximum complaints against Cambridge School and Delhi Public School in GB Nagar. Therefore, the committee will start its probe with these schools,” said the district magistrate.

Parents on Tuesday welcomed the foormation of a probe committee and said it was a step in the right direction. However, they said that the administration should launch a probe against all private schools against which parents have complained.

“We welcome the move by the district administration and I am sure that they have the right intention behind setting up this committee. However, a probe should be conducted against all private schools that have hiked fees. Orders should also be issued to such schools that they do not harass parents. Protesting parents have been receiving SMS from schools to pay the fees,” said Niti Srivastava, a parent.

The district magistrate said that parents can approach it with written complaints against specific schools and the committee will conduct probe against them as well.