Noida: Four arrested for ‘honour killing’

The police arrested four persons on Friday from Mamura village of Noida in connection with an alleged honour killing of a taxi driver in September.

The Phase-3 police arrested Sandip alias Billa, Vikas alias Lallu, Pankaj and Neeraj for the murder of Ajay Kumar, a taxi driver, on September 27 in Noida.

While Billa, Vikas and Pankaj are from Mamura village, Neeraj is a resident of Ghaziabad. The prime accused in the case, Deepak, who is Pankaj’s brother, was already arrested by the police on September 29.

“It was Deepak who provided us with the information regarding the whereabouts of the four persons. We laid a trap and finally arrested the remaining four persons connected with the murder on Friday,” said Akhilesh Pradhan, station house officer, Phase-3 police station, Noida.

According to Pradhan, the victim, Kumar, had eloped with the Deepak and Pankaj’s sister six months ago. Police are also investigating the role of Narendra, the father of the prime accused, in the murder and he is absconding at present.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gulawati, Bulandshahr, was found murdered in his Swift Dzire car in the early hours of September 28 at D-block market in Sector 63. Various bruises were found on his body and a post-mortem examination suggested that he was strangulated and his body dumped in the car. Kumar had been working as a taxi driver for the last one year in Noida.

Acting on the information provided by the family members of Kumar, police had arrested Deepak for the murder two days later. However, his family members had fled by then.

Pradhan said, “Kumar married the sister of Deepak and Pankaj at an Arya Samaj temple. However, he did not take his wife to his home. She continued to stay at her house in Mamura and Kumar used to come to their house from time to time to meet his wife. This annoyed the family members of the woman and fearing loss of honour in the village, Deepak, Pankaj and his three of their friends murdered Kumar, placed his body in his car and left the car in D-block of Sector 63.”

According to the police, the five have admitted to their role in the murder and have been booked for murder and conspiracy under relevant sections. The police are now probing the role of the woman’s father.

“The family members had fled after the murder. We are also suspecting Narendra ‘s role in the murder. He is absconding at the moment but he will be caught soon,” said Pradhan.