Noida: Four suspected robbers held after late-night encounter

In a late night encounter with suspected robbers on Thursday, the Noida police arrested four of them after they crashed their vehicle into a police check post barrier under Phase-II police station area.

One of the fleeing gang members sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the crossfire, police said.

The suspects were in a Hyundai Getz and were identified as Naseem, Farman, Tahir and Shaan Mohammad, all from Aligarh, UP.

Police said the men were allegedly involved in a late night robbery that took place at an under-construction high-rise in Sector 110 on the intervening night of August 6 and 7. The suspects has opened fire and also robbed a security guard of his double-barrel gun in a bid to break the godown lock of the high-rise building.

“Around 12.30am, the car crashed into the police check post barrier near Sector 88. The suspects tried to flee the scene and police teams ahead were alerted. An encounter ensued after the suspects opened fire at the police teams in the Phase-II area. In the retaliatory fire, one of the men sustained a gunshot wound on his leg and was admitted to a hospital. All four were arrested,” said Love Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The men were found to be the ones who stole the double-barrel gun from the security guard. A case was already registered against them. With their arrest, another case will be lodged against them. We are in contact with the Aligarh police and are trying to check the criminal history of the suspects. It is suspected that they had come to Noida for another robbery. The gun was also recovered,” Kumar said.

In a similar incident on the afternoon of August 12, four suspected robbers offered lift to a person in their car and allegedly robbed him of Rs 1 lakh. The police later chased the men and arrested two of them after an encounter in Kasna area of Greater Noida.