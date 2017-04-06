Noida: Fresco residents demand traffic lights on sector road

After witnessing numerous road accidents in their area, the residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137 have demanded the installation of traffic lights on an intersection near Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

There are more than 10, 000 people living in eight societies of Sector 137 such as Exotica Fresco, Paramount Flooraville, Gulshan Vivante, Ajnara Daffodil, Paras Tierea and Purvanchal Royal Park, among others. They daily use the exit from the intersection to take the expressway.

Residents claimed to have reported the matter to Noida traffic police — in person as well as on their Twitter handle— but no steps have been taken on the ground. In the absence of traffic lights, four major accidents have taken place in the past three months there, causing grievous injuries to victims.

The intersection is situated on the service road leading to Greater Noida. The road runs parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and has many private establishments situated along it.

“There are many private offices in the vicinity and the office cabs are usually seen speeding. We want the traffic lights to be installed so that we can exit the road safely. While driving, we cannot see vehicles coming from the Greater Noida side and this leads to collision and serious accidents,” said Pramod Singh Taragi, a resident of Exotica Fresco.

He said the problem was discussed with Noida traffic police six months ago and the officers informed the residents that the matter has been forwarded to for action to Noida authority.

After six months, the residents again took up the matter with the Noida traffic police and its reply remained the same — that the Noida authority has been told to intervene, Taragi claimed.

Vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Delhi and vice versa speed on the road, because of which it becomes difficult for commuters to exit the road that goes to Sector 136 and 137.

“It is the responsibility of the Noida authority to install traffic lights. Our job is to manage them and regulate the traffic. The residents approached us on social networking sites such as Twitter and WhatsApp and we immediately discussed it with the Noida authority,” said Prabal Pratap Singh, superintendent of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Another resident, Neeraj Mishra, said the problem has aggravated further as the 300 metre stretch of the sector road from Panchsheel Balak Inter College to the intersection has been blocked for more than a year due to construction work.

He said vehicles coming from Delhi have to take a diversion near the college and exit on the intersection again to reach the lane. It adds to the confusion a lot and only traffic lights can control the movement of vehicles.

Sandeep Chandra, head of traffic cell, Noida authority, said, “We have not received any proposal or letter in this regard. We will install traffic lights on residents’ demand.”