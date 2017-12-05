Noida, G Noida, Yamuna e-way authorities promise 32,500 flats by December-end

The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities, on Monday, assured the three-member ministerial committee delivery of 32,525 flats to homebuyers by end of this month.

Top officials from the authorities apprised the three-member ministerial committee, looking into homebuyers issues, on Monday at a meeting held to review the progress on delivery of flats in stuck housing projects. The two-hour meeting was held at the India International Center in New Delhi.

The December-end deadline was set by Uttar Pradesh chief minister after he constituted the ministerial panel to look into homebuyers’ issues and revive stuck housing projects after homebuyers had complained of non-delivery of flats despite several years of delay.

The committee, which comprises of state industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and minister of state for industry and sugar mills Suresh Rana, had earlier warned builders that they ‘will either deliver flats by December-end or go to jail’.

Atal Kumar Rai, additional CEO of the Noida authority, said, “Officials from the three authorities explained to the committee how flats will be delivered to homebuyers. The three authorities gave a detailed report about the status of flats and their delivery to the committee.”

The Noida authority assured the committee that different builders are scheduled to deliver 11,000 flats; the Greater Noida authority promised to deliver 14,000 flats in various housing projects under its jurisdiction; the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority told the committee that it will deliver 7525 flats by December end.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the YEIDA, said, “We are set to deliver 2,827 flats in different schemes launched by the authority in 2012. Some 4,698 flats will be delivered by builders who have projects along the Yamuna Expressway in urban areas developed by us.”

However, Monday’s update not only left the ministers miffed, but also angered citizens, who complained that these flats are not even in the critically stuck housing projects that were supposed to be revived.

Homebuyers said that these figures are of those builders whose projects were nearing completion.

“The committee and officials talk of flat delivery in housing projects that were not stuck. The ministers’ committee has failed to revive projects that have remained in the deep for years and because of which thousands of homebuyers have been losing sleep,” a homebuyer, Rajiv Singh, said.

Builders claim they have failed to complete some projects because of financial crisis, accentuated by the dip in realty sector. Homebuyers, however, allege that the fund shortage was created because builders diverted funds collected from them against flats.