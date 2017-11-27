Noida: Garbage burning near gas pipeline poses huge risk

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) on Monday complained to the Noida authority that garbage is burning above a gas pipeline near Kanhan Park is putting the facility at risk.

GAIL has demanded that the Noida authority put an end to rampant practice of garbage burning as it could lead to a major mishap. The garbage is being brunt regularly on the stretch between DND Flyway and Shani temple adjoining Kanhan Park.

Sanitation employees of the Noida authority and others dump solid waste on the stretch along which the gas pipeline runs. Unidentified persons often put the garbage to fire. According to the fire department, 32 fire incidents have been reported from this stretch between October 10 and November 10.

GAIL security guard had reported the fire incidents to top officials. Garbage burning is banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with an aim to mitigate air pollution. The Noida authority, in compliance with the NGT order, had imposed penalty on those found burning garbage.

A pipeline that supplies gas from the GAIL’s Dadri facility to Delhi passes through Noida. The pipeline passes through the Yamuna embankment road located between Kanhan Park (Sector 15A) and Shani temple/DND Flyway office.

“We have also informed the Gautam Budh Nagar fire department about the menace. The fire department had in the past doused the fire after we filed complaints. But the menace is rampant and we have requested the Noida authority to curb the practice as it can cause a major mishap,” said AP Gupta, chief manager, GAIL.

“Our pipeline is laid deep but the gas is highly flammable. Therefore, we need to ensure that fire incidents are stopped completely,” Gupta said.

“We have directed the staff to take immediate action against those who are caught burning garbage in the open. We will take legal action against persons involved in garbage burning,” said RK Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.