Noida: GB Nagar health department issues notices to avoid dengue outbreak

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department began its second round of crackdown against breeding grounds for mosquitoes to avoid spreading of dengue,chikungunya and other vector borne diseases.

Post monsoon, the chances of mosquitoes’ breeding has increased and last year, thousands of people had flocked to the district hospital at sector 30 complaining of high fever and rashes. To avoid such a scenario this year, the health department has been issuing notices to various bodies including police, Noida authority, schools, colleges and RWAs for their alleged failure to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

On Monday, the district malaria officer Rajesh Sharma issued notices to residential societies and a hospital for their failure to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

“On Monday, notices were issued to Gulshan Vivante, Paramount Flora Villa, Paras Tiara, Daffodil and Felix Hospital after breeding grounds were spotted inside their premises. The bodies have been given notices asking them to get rid of these breeding grounds or else the health department staff will themselves do it and levy heavy fine on them,” said Rajesh Sharma, District Malaria Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Aedes aegyptia mosquitoes that causes vector borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya breed in still water that is kept in old tyres, discarded vases and objects, utensils and coolers.

The GB Nagar health department has also started receiving samples of suspected dengue patients. However, there hasn’t been any positive case of dengue in the district yet.

“Till now, we have checked 246 samples for dengue and all have turned out to be negative. Out of these 246 samples, 171 were tested by NS1 technique and 75 were tested by elisa test,” said Sharma.

At Ghaziabad, the health department has also been issuing notices to various government and private bodies for their failure to curb breeding spots.

“Till now, we have served notice to 30 bodies in the past 2 months. These bodies get one day time to destroy the breeding spots. We have also asked the municipality of Ghaziabad town to conduct cleaning of drains regularly and efficient disposal of liquid waste. We are also conducting fogging and spraying,” said GK Mishra, district malaria officer, Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad health department has also tested 80 samples of suspected dengue and all have turned out to be negative, announced the DMO.