Noida gears up for India-Pak match

A game every cricket lover wants to witness is an India versus Pakistan match and the Champions Trophy final brings that exciting moment at London’s Oval ground on Sunday.

Bars, restaurants and pubs in Noida are all set to provide best of the ambience and offers for cricket lovers to enjoy the Indo-Pak face-off.

Restaurants in Noida are offering multiple packages for cricket lovers. Pubs and bars will put up big screens for live streaming of the match. People have already booked their tables at most bars and pubs to enjoy the match without waiting in the queue.

Flluid – Mosaic Hotels has come up with interesting packages with coolers, drinks and food. “We have packages according to the innings. For one inning, we have a package of Rs 1,000 plus taxes in which the customer can take unlimited India Made Foreign Liquor and starters. For two innings, the package is for Rs 1,500 plus taxes for unlimited IMFL and starters,” said Prem Singh Rawat from Flluid – Mosaic.

Many other places are offering happy hours (one plus one) till the closing of the match.

“We will have big screens to show the live match. Our happy hours will start once the match begins. Happy hours will go on till the match is over. Indo-Pak matches are always very exciting and people love to enjoy it with good food and drinks, “said Vibhu Bhatnagar, Manager, LIT Ultra Bar in Sector 18 of Noida..

People have already booked their tables for Sunday’s match.

“We will be showing the match with high volume speakers to create a lively ambience for our customers. We will also have happy hours during the match till it ends. We have already started getting advance bookings for the match,” said Rukum Parmar from the Anchor Bar & Kitchen in Sector 18.

Most malls in Noida and Greater Noida will put up big screens for live screening of the match. Residents of Noida are all set to enjoy the match with their friends and families as it’s a holiday. “We are all very excited and planning to put up a screen to show the Indo-Pak match live. Everybody is waiting to cheer for India,” Amrish Tyagi, president of Residents Welfare Association, Sector 52.

Deepak, another resident of Arihant Arden society, is desperately waiting for the match. “We all are waiting for the match and I had suggested putting up a screen in the society but it can’t happen because of some technical issues. I am now going to enjoy the match with my friends and family at home,” he said.