Noida: Get online approval for building plans in 30 days

The Noida authority is all set to officially begin online property management system from December 27.

Plot allottees can now get approvals for property transfer, mortgage and layout maps, etc, online. To begin with, the facility will be available to around 10,000 industrial and commercial plots owners. By the end of January, the online services will be extended to an estimated 70,000 residential plot owners, officials said. “We will provide 12 services, including layout map approval, mortgage permission and plot transfer, to industrial and commercial plot owners from January 1. For residential plots, we hope to begin the service by January-end,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On July 8, then chairman of the Noida authority, Pravir Kumar, had directed officials to begin online property management system to save the plot owners a trip to the Sector 6 administrative office for these matters. However, the system could not be put in place then.

Officials said that with the new online system, getting an approval for a building map will become easier and faster. “Once a plot owner fills up the form, it will be approved within 30 days. If the authority fails to approve it in 30 days, it will be considered approved. The system is such that an applicant can monitor the status of the application.Officials will not be able to delay an approval,” said Agarwal.

To ensure that residents get their property or civic woes addressed online, the Noida authority, in August 2015, had started an online citizen charter, delivering 152 services. However, residents said their complaints were not being addressed online and they were compelled to visit the authority’s office.

“The new online system will benefit around 8,000 industrial unit owners as it will end corruption and fix accountability. I hope it will be executed properly as some unscrupulous babus do not want it for their vested interests,” said Sudhir Shrivastava, spokesperson of Noida entrepreneurs association.