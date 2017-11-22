Noida: Goldsmith was shot dead by rival in fit of rage, say cops

The murder of 22-year-old man in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Monday night, which was suspected as the outcome of a political rivalry, was done in a fit of rage, the police said, after arresting the accused on Wednesday.

The police said the accused, Deepak Verma, after his arrest on Wednesday, told them that he was humiliated by the victim, Sagar Sharma, while they were drinking alcohol together.

Senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, Love Kumar, said, “There was no political motive behind Sharma’s murder. Verma was questioned and he told us that he murdered Sharma in a fit of rage because he had abused him when they were drinking alcohol together in evening. In fact, in the complaint filed by family members, there was no mention of any political rivalry.”

Kumar said that the victim was close to the BJP’s election candidate, Sonu Verma, who also happens to be the cousin of the accused persons — Manoj Verma and Deepak Verma.

“We investigated the matter from all angles, but from nowhere has a political link emerged. Dankaur is poll-bound and some people made their own statements,” Love Kumar said.

Verma was arrested on Wednesday morning from Salarpur underpass after police team received a tip-off about his presence. The police said that the accused had planned to flee the town.

Verma was absconding after he allegedly shot dead Sharma near Durga Tent House in Dankaur around 11.30pm on Monday.

Around 7am on Wednesday, a team was stationed near Salarpur underpass, where he was waiting for a vehicle to flee.

Superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, Suniti said, “Four rounds were fired by the accused of which one hit Sagar in the chest. The licensed revolver was also recovered from his possession.”

Verma told the police that he had called his brother Manoj to accompany him but he was already arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Monday night, Sharma was on way to his home in Dankaur with his brother Abhimanyu. The police said that both were walking when they were intercepted near Durga Tent House by Verma and his brother, Manoj, who were on a two-wheeler.

The two men asked Sharma to accompany them, after which he followed the duo for around 200 metres, the police said. The accused then allegedly opened fire at Sharma and fled the spot.

Sharma and Verma were goldsmiths. The family in the FIR had alleged Verma envied Sharma due to his workmanship and better demand for his products.