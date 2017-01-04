Noida-Greater Noida Expressway exit points to be redesigned

The chief executive officer of the Noida authority on Wednesday reviewed the design of entry/exit points of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 108 during the morning peak hour to check traffic flow. The CEO said the decision to change the design was taken as commuters were complaining of traffic congestion.

Following a series of accidents on the expressway, the authority, in July 2013, had roped in CRRI to conduct a safety audit. CRRI had submitted a detailed report on ways to make the expressway safer by making changes to the central verge, entry/exit points and greenbelt. However, CRRI’s suggestions were not implemented properly and this is affecting traffic flow on the road, officials said.

On December 26, 2016, the CEO had directed the civil engineering department to make some modifications to the design of the entry/exits in consultation with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to ease traffic congestion on the expressway due to faulty design.

The CRRI is inspecting the entry/exit points to suggest changes for reducing traffic congestion.

“We are yet to finalise the design of the entry/exits because CRRI will take one month to submit its report pertaining to the design. Our officials made small changes to the entry/exit points near Sector 108 on the expressway to give temporary relief to commuters. I inspected the design and we will change it once CRRI gives its report,” Agarwal said.

In the inspection, Agarwal observed that there is large-scale traffic congestion on the four entry/exit points (two on each side) in sectors 108 and 128.

Following the safety audit in 2013, the CRRI had also suggested that the authority installs the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) on the expressway. The authority spent ₹26 crore on the project and it was started in January 2015.

“Traffic congestion on a stretch between Sector 108 and Mahamaya Flyover has become a common feature during the peak hour. I do not think the hi-tech system (ITMS) has made any difference to traffic management on the stretch,” Tikam Singh of Sector 126 said.