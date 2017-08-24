Noida: Homebuyers not happy with scheme to deliver flats

The Noida authority’s new scheme of allowing builders to deposit land dues in parts and offer possession will not solve all homebuyers’ woes in partly-ready housing projects.

All homebuyers in projects such as the Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, Divine Meadows Apartment Complex in Sector 108, Silicon City in Sector 76, Great Value Sharnam in Sector 107 and Antriksh Golf View in Sector 78, among others, will not get relief and will fail to get their registries done. The reason is that under new rules, the authority will allow temporary occupancy certificate for half of the project, thereby allowing registrations for only half of the flat buyers.

“The new scheme will lead to conflict among homebuyers. Why should similarly placed towers be left out and made to wait for indefinite time for their turn? Provisional occupancy certificate should be given to all towers without discrimination. This policy clearly violates Article 14 of the Constitution. We will file a petition in the high court against the scheme,” RK Shrivastava, retired naval officer and resident of Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, said.

As per the norms, without an occupation certificate, a builder cannot offer possession to buyers for safety reasons.

Many builders have offered possession to buyers in partially ready projects such as Amrapali Sapphire, Divine Meadows, Silicon City, Great Value Sharnam and Antriksh Golf View, among others. Around 90 per cent flats that have not been issued occupation certificates are already occupied.

“Now, if the authority issues temporary OC to half of the project, it will create problems for the remaining half of the project buyers, as they will be left out. The new scheme may help buyers who have not moved into flats,” said Aditya Singh, a homebuyer.

The Noida authority said that issues of buyers will be dealt with project wise.

“The new scheme will not solve issues of all the buyers and housing projects. We will address issues in each project one by one. But the new policy will benefit around 20,000 homebuyers for sure,” Amit Mohan Prasad, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.