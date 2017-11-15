Noida homebuyers to protest outside BJP’s Delhi office on Nov 18

To up the pressure on Yogi Adityanath-led state government to make good its pre-poll promise of acting against errant builders and completing stuck housing projects, homebuyers from Noida and Greater Noida have decided to protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Ashoka Road in New Delhi on November 18.

Homebuyers said they will request the central leadership to fulfill promises made by the BJP before coming to power in UP as the state government has failed to deliver.

“BJP leaders had promised us that if they come to power in the state then they will act against the errant builders to resume construction in stuck housing projects. However, even after eight months of forming the government, buyers are yet to get any relief. Ministers are only holding meetings with builders and officials; there are no results,” president of Noida Extension flat buyers’ welfare association Abhishek Kumar said.

On August 22, the UP government had formed a three-member ministers’ committee to solve homebuyers’ issues. The committee has met all stakeholders four times since then to address the issue of delayed and stuck projects, among other problems faced by homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

CM Adityanath, on September 12, directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities to deliver 50,000 flats in three months. Last week, the ministerial committee warned builders that they “will either deliver flats by December-end or go to jail”.

“No solution has coming out of the several meetings that these ministers took with the builders, officials and buyers in past eight months. The reason is that the builders are not obeying to the soft directions coming from the state government. The state government has not made any serious effort as yet to solve the homebuyers’ problems except formation of the committee and holding meetings,” homebuyer Satish Kumar said.

On Saturday, homebuyers have decided to gather at the Patel Chowk Metro station in Delhi before marching towards the BJP office at 11am. The group is spreading its protest message through social networking sites and WhatsApp. These buyers belong to Amrapali Group, Shubhkamna Buildtech, Nirala and Rudra, among others.

There are 203 stuck housing projects in Greater Noida and 94 in Noida. Around 2 lakh homebuyers are failing to shift into flats because the builders are unable to finish the projects and offer possession to buyers.

“Builders who were in the process of delivering flats are naturally offering possession of their finished projects. But the issue is that no progress has been made in projects that were stuck; people are suffering and are yet to get any solution,” PS Sharma, another buyer, said.

Assuring homebuyers of action, BJP MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh said, “The UP government is making serious efforts to solve issues of the homebuyers. The committee of ministers has given specific directions to officials to solve problems faced by homebuyers. We will look into their issues and do the needful.”