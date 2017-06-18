Noida Jan Sunwai: Officials promise transparent, accountable and swift action

Officials of the district administration and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities responded to the problems presented by Noida residents and promised accountable, transparent and swift action in ‘Jan Sunwai’ event held on Sunday.

Officials listened to the woes of Noida residents, which revolved around issues such as sanitation, waste disposal, encroachment, law and order, safety and security, traffic congestion, buyer-builder tussle, depleting groundwater level, electricity supply and cultural development.

The administration, authority and police officials, along with MLAs, promised to resolve issues soon and ensure transparency to citizens in their working and governance.

BN Singh, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We want complete transparency in our workings so that we can earn the trust of the public. In this regard, we have decided to introduce a biometric system of attendance in all government offices in the district in the next 10 days. This way, we can track whether the government employees are reaching office in time.”

Singh also said that all efforts are being made by the administration to ensure 24-hour electricity supply to residents of Noida and Greater Noida.

“We will now extend the 400KV line from Pali to Greater Noida after providing sufficient compensation to dissenting farmers. This will ensure 24-hour electricity supply,” said Singh.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said that improving security and strengthening law and order is the state government’s main priority. “We want to install CCTV cameras in lanes, highways, roads and streets to curb crime. We want to ensure that law and order is maintained. It is our first priority,” the MLA said.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar said that all efforts are being made to provide basic necessities to the people under his constituency. “There are three kasbas in Dadri — Surajpur, Kulesara and Lal Kuan — where people are living without basic necessities such as proper water supply and electricity. We will ensure that they avail of such facilities,” said Nagar.

Authority officials also assured residents that all efforts are being taken to end the buyer-builder tussle.

“We want to create an open forum wherein buyers, builders and authority officials can sit together and come to a conclusion. Everyone will have to compromise a little if we are looking to reach a reasonable conclusion,” said Debasish Panda, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.