Noida: Jaypee agrees to ‘discuss solutions’ after FIR by homebuyers

A day after an FIR was filed against realty major Jaypee Infrastructure by 250 aggrieved homebuyers, the two parties are scheduled to hold discussions at the office of Noida superintendent of police Dinesh Yadav on Monday.

The housing projects of the realty major have been delayed by up to seven years. On Monday, office-bearers of Jaypee Infratech, that promised 35000 flats in Wish Town and Jaypee Aman, finally agreed to discuss issues with buyers. Homebuyers had to lodge an FIR under the charges of cheating, financial fraud and criminal conspiracy as the Jaypee Infratech failed to deliver flats on time. Most of the buyers had booked flats in 2007-08 onwards and Jaypee Infratech had promised delivery of flats by 2011-12.

“Since 2012 we have been running from pillar to post to get answers from Jaypee Infratech office-bearers including Sameer Gaur, Manoj Gaur, Sachin Gaur and Jaiprakash Gaur on delivery. But nobody bothered to meet us and explain the reason for delay. Now, after FIR has been lodged, they have agreed to meet us. Today, we will ask them specific questions as to where did they park the funds collected from buyers,” said SK Nagrath president of Jaypee Aman homebuyers.

Homebuyers, who booked flats in the 19 towers at Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Sector 128 and Jaypee Aman in sector 151 also questioned the Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking any action.

“As per the UP apartment act, 2010 local authority (like Noida) has mandate to monitor an under-construction project and keep taking the status of a realty project. The authority was supposed to ensure timely delivery. Why did the authority sanction fresh projects of Jaypee when it had failed to deliver its earlier projects? After meeting Jaypee office-bearers and the police, we will ask the UP government to form a high-level committee for a quick solution to our problems as we have suffered for many years,” said Rajiv Singh, another homebuyer.

Founder of Jaypee Group Jaiprakash Gaur had given buyers two options — either take your money back without interest or wait for the construction to restart in May, 2016. “But the Jaypee is yet to restart the construction at the site. And for last four years the promoters are not even meeting us. And when we try to meet them, they use bouncers to threaten us,” said Singh.

Buyers had tried to file an FIR against the Jaypee Group six months ago, but the police did not register the same. “The police had then said that the FIR will be lodged after probe. Even now the police say that they will probe before arresting the promoters. The Noida authority is also silent on the issue. It gives us an impression that the authority and police are helping the builder,” Nagrath said.

“We are very grounded and committed to fulfil the promises made to the buyers. We will meet each buyer at the SP City Noida office and address the issues. We are not running away from responsibilities at all. We will together work out solutions,” said Sameer Gaur, director, Jaypee Infratech.

“We are looking into the allegations made by the complainants. We will take action as per law,” said Dinesh Yadav, SP City Noida, who refused to comment further on the issue.