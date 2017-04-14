Noida: Jolly’s wife fears for life after ‘death threat’ by Khuranas

As the health of 50-year-old Rajesh Jolly deteriorated on Friday, he was shifted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital for better treatment. His lawyer RS Malik said that Jolly’s family members had been scared of visiting him at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, where he was previously admitted,since being allegedly threatened with death by the Khurana family.

“The condition of Rajesh Jolly was deteriorating. Therefore, we shifted him to LNJP Hospital in Delhi for better treatment. The patient was escorted by the police,” said the spokesperson of Kailash Hospital.

The spokesperson also added that the family members of Rajesh Jolly have been informed through the police.

Malik said, “Rajesh Jolly’s wife and son have been threatened with dire consequences if she dares to visit the hospital. Faced with death threat, it is difficult for her to visit her husband. She had been threatened soon after the incident in Sector 39 on Tuesday night.”

The alleged threat by the Khuranas not only left Jolly’s wife and son fearing for their lives but also prompted them to move out of their rented accommodation.

“Meenu Jolly is on tranquilizers and hasn’t spoken to anyone in the last 24 hours. We are waiting for Rajesh to gain consciousness, as he is the key to getting to the bottom of this case. We want the truth to come out,” Malik said.

He said Jolly is an asthma patient and all allegations levelled by the Khurana family should be investigated. He said the officers investigating the case should grill the Khurana family at length.

“We have reasons to doubt the police’s take on his head injury. Police say Jolly himself inflicted injuries on his head. It is a frivolous statement as it was made without conducting a proper investigation,” Malik said.

Malik, a lawyer in Delhi High Court, said that if the case is not investigated properly, the family will move court. Malik told HT he will be meeting Jolly once he regains consciousness and is able to speak.

“The Khurana family was supposed to pay money to Jolly. He had been repeatedly asking for it. However, the Khuranas refused to pay. On Tuesday night, he was called to Noida to settle the matter. Then this incident took place. We’ve still no clue on what really happened,” Malik said.

However, police officers said all aspects of the case are being investigated and it would be too early to make a statement. Station house officer of Sector 39, Amarnath Yadav, said, “The statements by the Khurana family have been recorded. We are in touch with Kailash Hospital to know the health status of Rajesh Jolly. His statement is crucial in the case.”

He also said that they are ready to provide security to Jolly’s wife and son, if they wish to visit the hospital anytime.

However, Amit Khurana told HT that they have not been in touch with Meenu Jolly and no one from his family has threatened her. “We only had contact with Rajesh Jolly. We never got in touch with Meenu Jolly.”