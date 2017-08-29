Noida: Labourers stop work at Jaypee Aman project, buyers worried

The daily wage earners have stopped work at the under-construction Jaypee Aman housing project due to non-payment of their wages, thereby trigging a panic among homebuyers.

“We stopped work on Monday because the Jaypee Group management is unable to make payments to us. They have been repeatedly making promises that they will soon clear our dues. But now we cannot wait because we have to feed our families. The Jaypee Group management owe me around Rs 92,000. Now, we will resume work only after it clears this amount,” said Rambir Singh, a contractor, who employs 20 daily wage earners at Aman site.

The national company law tribunal (NCLT) on August 9 had appointed Anuj Jain as interim resolution professional (IRP) after admitting IDBI Bank’s insolvency plea against the Jaypee Infratech after it failed to pay Rs 526 crore dues.

IRP Anuj Jain, the Noida authority and the Jaypee Infratech had assured homebuyers that the construction at Wish Town and Aman housing projects will not halt. But, the daily wage earners have stopped construction and neither the management nor the IRP has answered the buyers’ questions regarding the halt in construction.

“Two contractors have around 50 daily wage earners working on 21 towers since May. These labourers were finishing the floor, walls and other spaces in the towers. They all have stopped work. Nobody is there to care for the construction. Each worker earns about Rs 500 per day. If he does not get the money daily, he cannot feed his family,” said Umesh Kumar, a labourer.

Jaypee Infratech had on July 13 obtained an occupancy certificate — permission to offer possession and registry of ready flats — from the Noida authority for five towers of Jaypee Aman, located in Sector 151.

However, work on 21 towers is yet to be finished. Jaypee owner promised homebuyers that he will finish all 5,000 flats in Aman by 2018-end.

“The construction will not be completed as per schedule in Aman or Wish Town if the builder does not pay wages to labourers. I called IRP, Jaypee Group and the Noida authority to know when they will resume construction. But nobody seems to be bothered by it. The Noida authority CEO said I should talk to the Yamuna authority that allotted land for the project. But why should I talk to Yamuna authority when the Noida authority has sanctioned maps for the project and is responsible for work?” said SK Nagrath, president of Jaypee Aman buyers’ association.

“I am not aware of labourers stopping construction work. The IRP is responsible to look into this issue,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, CEO, Noida authority.

The Jaypee group has denied that the construction has been suspended.

“There is no stoppage of work in Jaypee Aman or Wish Town. The information is wrong,” claimed Manoj Gaur, chiarman and managing director, Jaypee Group.