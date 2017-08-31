Noida lawyers protest against police for detaining colleague

Over hundred lawyers abstained from work in the district courts of Surajpur on Thursday in protest against the police for allegedly beating up a lawyer inside Dadri police station.

The lawyers assembled on the premises of the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) and demanded the suspension of the policemen and registration of case against them.

According to them, Suresh Raj, a 30-year-old lawyer, was detained and beaten up Wednesday night at the Dadri police station. They said on Wednesday evening, there was some ruckus outside Raj’s house in Dadri. He came out of his house and spotted some policemen allegedly extorting money from commuters and he objected to it.

Raj said friend Anil, was allegedly asked by the police to pay them Rs 2, 000 to let him go but he refused. “Raj told the policemen not to ask for a bribe. The policemen then allegedly took Raj’s friend to the police station. There, he was booked and detained throughout night,” said Aneet Bhajel, a lawyer.

The lawyers continued their protest till late afternoon and were pacified by circle officers. Senior superintendent of police Love Kumar was not present as he had to attend the meeting of the group of ministers who were on a visit to Gautam Budh Nagar to resolve the issues of homebuyers.

Bhajel alleged that Raj belongs to the schedule caste and the policemen used casteist slurs against him. They targeted him and thrashed him the whole night in police custody, he alleged.

Lawyers said Raj was released only after the secretary of their bar association visited the police station.

Lawyer Sanjay Bansal said, “Policemen are acting like goons. Anil was Raj’s friend and Raj went to the police station to get him released. They registered a case against them because they were not ready to pay a bribe.”

Police refuted all allegations. Circle officer, Dadri, Piyush Kumar Singh said, “Suresh Raj and his friend were drinking around 12am outside a shop on the Railway Road in Dadri. The shop was closed and a police team that was on night patrol found them drunk. They were told to move away after which both men started abusing and arguing with our men. The duo was brought to the police station and booked under Section 290 of the IPC.”

The circle officer also said, “We have medical reports that show both were under the influence of alcohol. They were not beaten by anyone.”

He said that the duo was released on a personal bond by the secretary of the bar association.