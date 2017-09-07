Noida: Legal awareness workshop organisd at juvenile home

A workshop for juveniles in observation home was held on Thursday at the State Observation Home in Noida, where they were made aware about the legalities of Juvenile Justice Act.

Neelu Mainwal, secretary, District Legal Services Authority(DLSA) addressed the juveniles at the observation home and briefed them about their rights.

“Juveniles in conflict with law should understand that their bail application approval is different from other bail applications. Here juvenile safety has to be considered. It also depends on socioeconomic conditions and chances of them being in contact with persons with criminal background.

Due to socioeconomic and other factors, bail of one juvenile may be accepted while other rejected for the same offence,” she said.

The lawyers who were participated in the workshop, explained that under the Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of children) Act, Juvenile Justice Board members are well versed in child psychology and welfare.

No magistrate is appointed as member of the Board unless he has special knowledge or training child psychology or child welfare and no social worker is appointed as member of board unless he has been actively involved in health education or welfare activities pertaining to children.

Under the act, a juvenile will not be released on bail by the board if there appears reasonable grounds for believing that the release is likely to bring him into association with any known criminal or expose him to moral, physical or psychological danger as his release would defeat the ends of justice, they explained the juvenile inmates.

Ten juvenile inmates at the observation home were found not have advocates to represent them.

The DLSA secretary directed the DLSA staff to arrange advocates for them.