Noida: Logix homebuyers go on protest, demand cancellation of occupancy certificate

Around 100 aggrieved homebuyers on Friday protested against the Noida authority and the realty firm — Logix Infrastructure Private Limited — for failing to deliver the housing project, Logix Blossom Greens in Sector 143, on time.

They shouted slogans against the authority officials and the Logix Group for harassing them. They also demanded cancellation of the partial occupancy certificate issued to six towers which have come up without developing common facilities or providing basic amenities.

Logix Infrastructure Private Limited had started a housing project in 2010. The builder had promised the buyers that the project with 20 towers of 20 storeys each will be delivered in 2014.

Even three years after the delivery date, the builder has delivered only six of the 20 towers and that too without electricity or drinking water supply. The community centre too is yet to be built.

Buyers started gathering for the protest around 11.30am at the Noida authority’s administrative building in Sector 6. Around 12.20pm, officer on special duty Santosh Kumar called them for meeting with the authority additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Atal Kumar Rai. They ended the protest at 3pm after the ACEO assured action on their demands.

“Drinking water is being supplied through tankers because there is no water connection from the Noida authority. The building depends on generator sets for electricity. The Noida authority has issued an occupancy certificate flouting norms because the builder is yet to develop common facilities.

“The OC should be cancelled immediately,” said Ranpal Singh Malik, who bought a 3BHK flat in 2010.

Most of the buyers have been paying home loan instalments as well as rent for their present accommodation, thereby facing financial difficulties.

“I paid Rs 50 lakh to the builder and now after seven years he offers me an incomplete flat. This is blatant cheating. The Noida authority should do justice to us,” said Rajesh Bhatia, another buyer.

Homebuyers said the builder owes R 84 crore in land dues of the Noida authority.

“We will not be able to get our registry executed because the builder is a defaulter on land payment. Why should we move into an under-construction project and suffer forever? The builder is not sure when he will construct common facilities and finish the project,” said Puja Gupta, another buyer.

On June 12, the Noida authority had directed the Logix Infrastructure Private Limited to address homebuyers’ woes. But the builder has not resolved the issues till date. The meeting was called on buyers’ demand. The authority had promised to inspect the project and get the anomalies fixed but nothing had happened so far.

The builder said he had developed 600 flats in six towers under phase-1 and will deliver the remaining 16 towers soon.

“The Logix Blossom Greens Phase-1 is already completed and Phase-2 is under construction. Logix Blossom Greens Phase-1 also has all the statutory compliances and all the compliances details are filed with the real estate regulatory authority. We are constructing the club house (community centre) and buyers should cooperate with us. Issues such water and electricity are being addressed. The project is late but we are paying penalties,” said Shakti Nath, CMD, Logix Group.

The Noida authority also assured buyers of action. “I have directed the planning department to conduct a probe and find out how the occupancy certificate was issued without developing common facilities. We will take action against those who flouted norms and issued the occupancy certificate,” said Atal Kumar Rai, ACEO of the Noida authority.