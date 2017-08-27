Noida: Man beaten up by trio who tried to molest his sister, niece

A 26-year-old man was beaten by three men after he resisted their attempts to molest his sister and niece in Jaitpur area of Greater Noida on Sunday. One of the accused men has been arrested, while two are on the run.

Police said that the incident took place around 10am, when Sushil Kumar was on his way to a clinic in Jaitpur market, where he works as an assistant. Kumar who was travelling in his car spotted three men one kilometre from his house, who were allegedly passing lewd remarks at his sister, 22, and 15-year-old niece.

Kumar stopped the car to tell them not to pass filthy comments. “The three men are brothers and would pass by my house in the morning and evening. Due to this, my niece had stopped going to school and my sister was also disturbed. On Saturday evening, I saw them near my house, but before I could step out of the car, they went away. This morning, my intention was to make them understand, but they hurled abuses and attacked me,” Sushil Kumar told police.

The brothers were identified as Azad, Shehzad, and Shehraz. They allegedly picked up a rod and damaged his car and beat Kumar up ruthlessly. A few passersby saw Kumar being beaten up and came to his rescue.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital as he had received injuries to his head and arms. The police were also informed and Kumar filed a complaint.

Station house officer of Surajpur police station, Manish Saxena, said, “On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case. An investigation is in progress and one of the accused, Shehraz, has been arrested, while two others are absconding. The locals also told us that the trio used to harass Kumar’s sister and niece.”

Police registered a case under sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.