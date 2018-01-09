Noida man finds boyfriend in daughter’s room, falls and dies during argument

A 45-year-old man fell to his death after getting into a fight with his daughter and her boyfriend in the wee hours of Sunday at Atta village.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Sahu. His daughter, identified as Pooja Sahu (21) has been arrested, and her boyfriend, identified as Dharmendra (24), who lives in their neighbourhood, is absconding.

The incident took place at around 4 am when Pooja was with Dharmendra in her room while her parents were sleeping in their room. Vishwanath got up to attend to nature’s call and realized that somebody was present in Pooja’s room.

When the deceased entered Pooja’s room, he found Dharmendra there. Vishwanath got into a heated argument with the duo and asked Dharmendra to leave. This led to a fight and Vishwanath allegedly lost his balance on the stairs and fell.

The deceased fell from the stairs of his third-floor residence to the ground floor. Vishwanath’s wife Gayatri was also present during the incident.

Vishwanath was admitted to the district hospital in Sector 30 from where he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Vishwanath succumbed to multiple injuries at around 2.30 am.

Gayatri registered an FIR with the Sector 20 police station against her daughter and Dharmendra. The police arrested Pooja, while Dharmendra is still at large.

Police has registered a case under section 304 (a) for murder without intention. “We have arrested Pooja after her mother narrated the whole incident in her statement. We have launched a manhunt to nab Dharmendra and soon he will be arrested,” Sector 20 station house officer Anil Kumar Shai said.

“Pooja did not have any regret for the death of her father. She just said that whatever had to happen has happened,” added Shai.

Dharmendra lived in the same building where Vishwanath lived with his daughter and wife. According to the police, the two were in a relationship for the last one year. Pooja has not completed her schooling, and Vishwanath works in a private company.