Noida man who ‘defamed’ Yogi a Modi fan, his lawyer tells court

The counsel for 22-year-old Rahat Khan questioned how the police could arrest his client for promoting enmity among different groups when Khan was a big supporter of Modi, as can be ascertained through his posts on social media.

Khan was jailed last month for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The counsel reasoned that it is illogical for the police to have arrested Khan for allegedly causing enmity between Hindus and Muslims as he had wished his countrymen on Republic Day, Janmashtami and Diwali. Singh questioned how the police could arrest him under Section 153A of the IPC when there was no atmosphere of violence in Dankaur, where Khan resides, and nearby villages.

These arguments were put forth by Khan’s counsel Rajendra Singh before the additional district & sessions judge (ADJ) Ram Naresh Maurya, who was hearing his bail plea on Tuesday.

Singh said on March 24, the police initially slapped Section 66A of the IT Act against Khan and took him into custody, even though the provision has been held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“When the police realised that, they included one more section — Section 153a of the IPC (promoting enmity among different groups) — in the FIR the next day,” the counsel told Hindustan Times.

Singh contended in the court that the man had shared several posts that propagated peace between Hindus and Muslims. The counsel said Khan is a “peace loving person and a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The case was lodged by members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth organisation founded by Yogi Adityanath.

Singh said, “The perpetrators in this case are land grabbers who want to frame him through any means. Through such cheap tricks, the conspirators are trying to gain publicity and enter the power circle since Yogi Adityanath is heading the government now.”

“Khan is all praise for PM Modi’s policies of bringing in a law against triple talaq. Khan is an ardent nationalist. The police also acted arbitrarily to make headlines and improve their standing. However, they did not act as per the law,” Singh said.

“The alleged post that the complainant was talking about contains some screenshots of a pornographic video that originated in Bengaluru. The screenshots were blurred to make a man in the image look like Yogi Adityanath. A case regarding this has already been registered in Bengaluru,” Singh told the court.

The bench ordered the investigating officer to be present in the court on April 7, the next date of hearing .