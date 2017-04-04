Noida meat vendors find new norms tough to follow

The fresh norms issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration for opening a meat shop has aggravated their agony, vendors claimed.

The vendors, who had already had lost their livelihood after the imposition of meat ban across the Uttar Pradesh, said the new norms are stringent and quite difficult to implement.

“Many of us (meat vendors) whose licences were either cancelled or not renewed by the administration have already been rendered jobless. Now the new norms are difficult to adjust to and many have claimed that they have been unable to procure the new licence,” said Mohammed Imran, a meat shop vendor in Sector 107 of Noida.

Meat shop owners said norms such as automatic door closers, walls with tiles, refrigerated vans for transportation of meat and medical fitness certificate of vendors are tough to implement, not to mention expensive.

Yusuf Qureshi, owner of a meat shop in Sector 27, said he has been running from pillar to post to get his licence renewed, but has not found any officials of the department concerned willing to help him.

Qureshi claims that his shop already adhere to most of the norms and but the problem is that in the absence of a single window clearance for issuing licences, the vendors are finding it difficult to obtain the required permission at the earliest.

So far, 26 licences have been issued by the district administration after imposition of fresh norms.

Only meat shops that have existed at the particular market place for years will be issued new licences, officials said. This means that no new meat shop can be set up. Traders said this is essentially a choking of the meat industry.