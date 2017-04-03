Noida Metro Rail Corp floats tender for ambitious ‘one city, one card’ project

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday issued a tender to hire an agency for launching ‘one city, one card’ smart card, before the 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link becomes operational by April 2018.

Officials said that the card will enable passengers to conduct cashless transactions for a wide array of services, including travel and shopping. This card will enable residents and visitors to use the metro and city bus services, pay parking charges, buy cinema tickets and do shopping, officials said.

NMRC has invited leading banks to participate in the tender process and will finalise the company on April 18.

“Banks, along with a technology partner, will be appointed to develop the payment gateway for the ‘one city, one card’ project. The smart cards will be developed with an aim of providing an open-loop payment system that will enable multi-modal transport ticketing. The card will resemble an ATM card and commuters will be able to swipe it at the machines installed at metro stations,” an NMRC official said.

Officials said that the card can be used by commuters to travel on other modes of transport in the city — feeder services for the metro and the city bus service.

“It can be used for shopping purpose and for utility payments. The agency we appoint will be responsible for setting up the project, maintaining it and operating it. Vending machines, gates at metro stations and automatic card readers will be set up by the agency on a public-private partnership model,” an official said.