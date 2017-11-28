Noida: Ministers’ panel to meet builders in Delhi on December 4

The three ministers’ committee, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government, is scheduled to meet builders in Delhi on December 4 with an aim to resolve issues faced by homebuyers’.

The meeting is scheduled at the India International Centre in Delhi at 11am and will continue till 5pm.

On August 22, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted a three-member committee to look into homebuyers’ issues and prepare a roadmap to resolve realty sector issues.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana are members of the committee. The committee had conducted several meetings so far but homebuyers claim that they are yet to get any relief.

After the formation of the committee, some of its meetings took place in Noida and Greater Noida. Later, it started holding meetings in Delhi.

“We have received a letter from Lucknow about the meeting on December 4,” said Manmohan Mishra, financial controller, Noida authority.

On September 12, the CM, in a meeting held in Lucknow, directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway top officials to deliver 50,000 flats over the next two months.

Adityanath’s instructions came in the wake of thousands of homebuyers failing to get possession of their dream homes as builders are unable to finish housing projects citing a funds crunch.

Following Adityanath’s instructions, the two authorities ( Noida and Greater Noida) had several rounds of meetings with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and asked them to submit flat delivery schedule. However, it has been nearly three months and, yet, builders are unable to submit a realistic action plan on flat delivery, officials said.

“These meetings have not addressed our woes. The government is not acting tough against errant builders,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension flat owners welfare association.

Builders said they are working hard to deliver flats and resolve buyer issues.

“We are meeting the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Debasish Panda to push flat delivery in the Greater Noida region. Around 10 builders are on track to deliver flats if things work out as planned. Apart from them, seven Noida builders are also clearing dues to offer possession to buyers,” said Amit Modi, vice-president of CREDAI (western UP).

Timeline:

August 22: UP CM forms three-minister committee to look into homebuyers’ issues

Committee comprises industries minister Satish Mahana, Suresh Khanna and minister of state for industry and sugar mills Suresh Rana

August 31: Committee visits Greater Noida to hear buyer grievances.

September 12: CM Yogi Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities to deliver 50,000 flats in three months

October 3: Committee holds meeting in Delhi to address homebuyers’ issues

November 8: Committee calls for another meeting with officials

December 4: Latest round of meetings to be held in Delhi.