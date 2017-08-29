Noida: Ministers’ panel to meet homebuyers to address their issues

The committee of three ministers, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet, is scheduled to meet homebuyers and builders with an aim to discuss issues crippling the realty sector. The meeting will take place at 3.30pm Wednesday in Greater Noida authority’s new administrative building in Knowledge Park 4.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana are the members of the committee.

After meeting homebuyers, the committee will meet builders at 4.30pm at the Greater Noida authority’s office.

Three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — are busy preparing for the high-level meeting. The Uttar Pradesh government is struggling to find solutions for thousands of homebuyers, who have failed to get their dream home even after four to eight years’ delay. Builders have stopped construction at several housing project citing a fund crunch.

“The committee will meet homebuyers, who have invested in housing projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas. Apart from discussing issues of the realty sector, the committee will also conduct review of all infrastructure and development projects of the three industrial authorities,” said a Noida authority official.

“We will also reach the Greater Noida authority office on Wednesday because all meetings are scheduled there,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has also decided to meet Jaypee Wish Town Studio apartment buyers on Wednesday at 12pm as they are seeking a refund in Budha Studio apartment project. The project was scrapped by the Jaypee Group in 2016.

The authority chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh had on August 2 ordered Jaypee to refund the money of around 3,000 buyers, who had invested in one BHK studio flats in Jaypee Budha Circuit Studio-I and II. However, interim resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain, through a public notice, denied the immediate refund until the resolution report is made in six or nine months.

“I will be busy in meetings with the committee. I will ask officials to hear buyers’ grievances with regard to refund in the scrapped project. I have taken a decision on the refund, but the IRP has to refund the money, not the authority,” said Arun Vir Singh.