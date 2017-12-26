Noida: Mistrust, scepticism in Barola, where two girls were found hanging

Around 6am on Tuesday, residents of a shanty quarter in Barola woke up to the horrifying sight of two teenage girls hanging from a tree, with their feet cold and bodies stiff.

Two pairs of slippers, were neatly kept near the tree.

Since the quarter inhabits not more than 8-10 families, it was easy for the neighbours to identify the two girls. Amid a hue and cry, people assembled in no time and surrounded the two bodies.

As few neighbours checked on the family staying on the first floor of a double-storeyed building, they said they found the house bolted from outside. However, they did not attempt to unbolt the door and instead raised an alarm calling people from surrounding shanties.

Barola village at sector 49 is located behind the plush planned apartments and sectors of Noida. The village borders the dusty, broken road stretch which stinks due to vast drain which overflows by the side of the road. The shanty quarter of the victims is surrounded by similar shanties and quarters at the backside of the Sector 49, hidden from the public eye.

No attempt was made to call the police, instead, the neighbours called the landlord of the quarter, Prakash, and asked him to reach the spot.

It was Prakash who finally informed the police after reaching the spot.

“When I saw the bodies hanging from the tree, I immediately informed the police and they reached in the another 10 minutes after which the bodies were brought down,” said Prakash.

“When we reached the house, we found that it has been bolted from outside. Since, it was a police case we decided not to interfere with the evidence and proceedings and did not unbolt the door,” said a neighbour wishing anonymity.

Later, it was Noida Police’s PCR team which unbolted the one room house where the family of five members, including the husband, wife, two daughters and one brother, were waiting. Later, AK Singh, superintendent of Police (city) also said that when the police reached the spot, they found the house bolted from outside.

However, the mother of the girls, Rajendri has a different version of the sequence of events.

“At 3 am I checked that my all daughters were sleeping. However at 4.30 am, I realised that my two daughters are missing. I thought they must have gone for to the toilet. I waited for some time but after that I started hearing hue and cry from the quarter. People started yelling that the two girls are found dead and the family shouldn’t leave. They bolted the house from outside. We came out only when the police arrived,” said Rajendri.

It has hardly been one and half months since they moved into this shanty and the neighbours alleged that they never interacted with them.

“Victims’ mother used to limp from her right leg and due to this reason, she avoided coming downstairs. We never interacted with them since they shifted here,” said another neighbour.

The police took victims’ father of the girls for further questioning to the police station. He was kept for the entire day at the police station as the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Rajendri’s brother Mukesh Valmiki provided further insight into the family.

“Almost a year ago, when the family was in their native village Kalyanpur in Bulandshahr, they were being mistreated by few drunkards who were powerful in their community. Frustrated,the family left with his family for Noida to find a peaceful life and better livelihood options. However, it seems that trouble has refused to part ways with them,” said Mukesh.

As the police filed an FIR in the alleged double suicide case, the pungent air around the shanty quarter is busy carrying endless rumours.